Letter to the editor: City council needs leaders like Gilels
I am supporting Dori Gilels for Missoula City Council, Ward 3.

Gilels knows Missoula well: she earned a master's in environmental education at the University of Montana, ran a successful business for years, and raised a family here. Additionally, she has volunteered extensively for nonprofits in Missoula, and currently serves on the University District Neighborhood Council Leadership Team.

I am endorsing Gilels not only because of her demonstrated commitment to this community, but also for her intelligence and work ethic. Missoula is changing and growing rapidly; council needs leaders who will work hard to listen to the community, research issues, discuss policy and its impacts, and reach thoughtful solutions. I believe Dori Gilels brings excellent skills to the table to engage in this process.

Please join me in supporting Dori Gilels for Ward 3 City Council on Nov. 2!

Gwen Jones,

Missoula City Council,

Ward 3,

Missoula

