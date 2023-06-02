I am happy to hear that a new group of investors are interested in developing the Orange Street/Front Street triangle. This central, prime piece of downtown real estate has been vacant, not contributing property taxes, for nearly 40 years. In my opinion, the main obstacle to developing this property, is the city's insistence on putting itself in the middle of this, insisting on including elements that the developers feel will not be profitable or that they are just not interested in. Missoula has foregone millions, yes millions, of property taxes from developing this property. When will our City Council members get out of the way and let this primo property stop being an embarrassment and an eyesore, and become a showcase for the downtown area?