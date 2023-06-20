The developers for the Post Hospital at Fort Missoula have decided to file an appeal to the city/county over the Historic Preservation Commission’s decision to deny their permit request. I am a member of the Historic Fort Missoula Coalition and the lead author of the 2012 Fort Missoula National Register Nomination. The Historic Preservation Officer’s decision is based on city ordinance and the National Register status for the Fort. The decision to deny is based on fact. The preservation of the Post Hospital is a laudable goal we should all support. However, this plan is not that vehicle. The developers need to follow the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Historic Rehabilitation. The proposed commercial and residential components of this plan will irreparably harm the integrity of the Fort’s Historic District and this is especially so with regards to the historic landscape. There are examples of rehabilitation and adaptive reuse of historic buildings at Fort Missoula that demonstrate avenues for appropriate preservation of the Post Hospital. We can have adaptive reuse and historic preservation at Fort Missoula without harming the historic fabric of the Fort. I would request that the City Council deny the appeal by the developers.