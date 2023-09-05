The decision by the Historic Preservation Commission to deny the historic preservation permit for Fort Missoula Commons is consistent with the Secretary of Interior's standards for the treatment of historic properties and the City of Missoula Historic Fort Missoula Neighborhood Character Overlay. The developer did meet with multiple interested parties over the years and was told unanimously that the housing element as well as the density of the proposed new development was unacceptable. The design never changed after numerous meetings. The property was sold for a reduced cost due to zoning restrictions. The claim that the developer can only save the post hospital by altering zoning and allowing very dense commercial and residential development is disingenuous. In the 4 years the property has been owned by the developer, nothing has been done to cover the roof of the hospital to prevent further decay, nor have the grounds been maintained. City Council should uphold the HPC denial. The developer could submit a modified proposal that fits within the historic overlay or sell the property to someone who could restore the building. As the most intact internment camp in the U.S., multiple funding sources are available for restoration at the Fort.