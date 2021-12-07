 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: City needs more affordable housing

I have followed the Missoulian development project and am surprised about a major missing factor here — namely whether the city ever considered buying the property to develop affordable housing and/or declare eminent domain to do the same.

The numbers may or may not pencil out, but let me suggest that from this point forward the city needs to start doing this with every available city site if our elected city officials are serious about addressing the affordable housing crisis with concrete solutions. The federal infrastructure legislation may provide some attractive funding opportunities to do this.

David Aronofsky,

Missoula

