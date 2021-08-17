Letter to the editor: City needs more fiscal responsibility

It is time for the city government of Missoula to get out of the real estate business. First the motel, now the Bridge Apartments, next the Federal Building and its $40 million remodel and the old Marshall Mountain Ski area. Mayor Engen says that the money to purchase will come from different sources. But make no mistake, property tax money will play a role in each one.

Rising property taxes are a real problem for seniors trying to keep their homes. Due to the rising home prices and property taxes, it is hard for young people to buy a home.

I know that there are a number of factors that raise property taxes. The mayor and the city council need more fiscal responsibility on how property taxes are spent.

The city elections are right around the corner. There are three choices for mayor to replace Engen. In Ward 5, my choice is Bob Campbell for city council.

David Dayton,

Missoula

