Letter to the editor: City should sign Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty

The city of Missoula has crucial opportunities to provide leadership, not only for our watershed, but for the state as well. The City Council understands we are experiencing a climate crisis and would demonstrate state leadership by declaring a climate emergency. The second way Missoula could lead is to pass a resolution and join 126 localities that oppose fossil fuel expansion in our future buildings, homes and apartments. This resolution would also promote the acceleration of the renewable energy transition to provide the electric power needed to heat and cool the places where we already work, live and play. The burning of fossil fuels affects the very air we breathe; we have secured the right to clean water, and now we could secure the right to breathe clean air. The final opportunity, and another important path for leadership in the state, is for the city to sign a global Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty so we can get to work on creating the community which is 100 percent electrified by 2035, proposed in Missoula’s 100% Clean Electricity Initiative.