Letter to the editor: City spending on vacation rental info
Letter to the editor: City spending on vacation rental info

Missoula frivolity at its finest! The city has decided to commit $23,000 to “investigate” the Airbnb/VRBO situation in Missoula.

Recently our director of Housing and Innovation (whatever that means) stated that 300-plus units of short-term rentals didn't affect local housing. But then said 200 new units of “market value” (whatever that means) apartments were a game changer. Seems like dissonance.

All that said, $23,000 for someone to basically do a Google search? Give my 9-year-old a phone, a day, and he will produce a similar product that the city’s out-of-state “vendor” will produce.

It was interesting seeing senior city administration and council members squirm when this topic was raised. Hopefully our $23,000 will reveal how many of our officials (who speak of affordable housing) actually are making money via short-term rentals instead of renting to “work force” (i.e. serf) folks. If that's the case, it will be money well spent!

Tony Cate,

Missoula

