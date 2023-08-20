Mayor Hess' request for yet another property tax hike — this one 9.71% — is a real kick in the shorts to his constituents. Given that it exceeds generationally high inflation, this constituent is justifiably outraged. As to the mayor's rationalization that the "increase is still less than the 37% median increase that the Montana Department of Revenue estimated" — that's an insulting apples-to-oranges comparison. When the 37% was reported, we all read the reassurances that everybody's assessments increased and that the real number to focus on was an owner's share of taxes compared to the city's entire pie. So for Mr. Hess now to mollify by directly comparing those two numbers would be laughable if it weren't so painful. Shame on Mayor Hess and shame on City Council should they so approve.