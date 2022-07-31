Letter to the editor: City's financial statements

In June, the city of Missoula released five financial statements about the upcoming budget.

Local media failed to dig into these documents in any meaningful way. I did. Here are some questions I have:

Right now the city has $30 million in the bank ($19.6 million across our 31 special revenue funds as well as $9.9 million in the general fund). So…why do we need to raise taxes?

Why are we giving $1.2 million less to the Housing Department when housing is such a critical issue right now?

Why are we paying $2.2 million on our 38 debt service funds, yet the principle on those funds goes down by just $100,000?

Greg Strandberg,

Missoula