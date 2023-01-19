Letter to the editor: Claiming 'supermajority' is misleading

Winning a race doesn’t make you the best if no one else is running. Republicans in the Montana Legislature claim that, because they have a ‘supermajority,’ they have a mandate — a decree to enact whatever laws they want because voters liked their ideas best by such a wide margin. However, results posted on the Montana Secretary of State website show that in nearly one-third of the districts, no one else was running (36 Republican, 3 Democrat). In contested races, the Republican margin is 6% in the House and 4% in the Senate. For Republicans to claim they have a mandate based solely on the number of seats held is misleading at best, purposely ignoring the message voters sent when they had a choice. At worst, it's a deliberately deceptive narrative Republicans are pushing to justify imposing their ideas anyway.