The recent anti-trans temper tantrum by a grown man at Missoula’s Target location is a direct result of the “slate of hate” legislation that got passed here in Montana and around the United States. Lacking clear policies that address urgent issues of poverty, inadequate housing, and the climate catastrophe (among others), people desperate for easy targets upon whom to vent their helplessness and rage, are easily manipulated into turning against anyone perceived as “other” instead of demanding their rights to health care, housing, a living wage, free education and clean air and water for their kids. These rights are available to the citizens of other democracies. Our citizens instead are told that “the enemy” is a drag queen, a trans person, a Leftist. This is why I’m a member of Democratic Socialists of America. This is why I’ll be at Missoula’s Pride Parade June 16. I know who our class enemies are.