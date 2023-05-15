I decided to take a stroll by the river and saw at least five or six homeless camps, with all their trash, between the Milwaukee Depot and the Orange Street Bridge! I then walked up to City Hall to talk about what I saw. City Council was in session and they were taking public comment about safety. Fortunate timing! After I said my remarks I was told that the city can do nothing about it because the Ninth Circuit Court made a ruling that the homeless cannot be criminalized. So these people can camp anywhere they want!