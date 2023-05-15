I decided to take a stroll by the river and saw at least five or six homeless camps, with all their trash, between the Milwaukee Depot and the Orange Street Bridge! I then walked up to City Hall to talk about what I saw. City Council was in session and they were taking public comment about safety. Fortunate timing! After I said my remarks I was told that the city can do nothing about it because the Ninth Circuit Court made a ruling that the homeless cannot be criminalized. So these people can camp anywhere they want!
With the high temperatures rapidly melting the snow pack and rain predicted, the river will certainly flood. Junk that these vagrants collect will be going down the river and they might be moving into the residential streets. Unless more people speak up about this ever growing situation, that could happen.
Mari von Hoffmann,
