Letter to the editor: Cleanup needed around Poverello

It is time, no, it is past time to solve the transient problem around the neighborhood of the Poverello Center.

When the Westside location was announced, we were told the facility would be secure in that only persons not under the influence would be allowed to enter via one supervised entrance, including the enclosed out-door patio. Well, we know that did not happen. The center opened its food service to all, not just its residents and other Montana neighbors.

Now there are plans to expand the successful designated homeless encampments were toilets and food are available to other areas. I have advocated over the years to have the Pov provide its food service for transients to the homeless areas and not at its facility. I even offered to provide a vehicle for them to use (and I still make that offer).

Let’s clean up the Westside and, if you object, please take a drive around the Pov.

Jerry Dirnberger,

Missoula

