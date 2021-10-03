Letter to the editor: 'Climate Can't Wait' rally

In the upcoming weeks, Congress will be voting on the budget reconciliation bill. This bill is the most aggressive plan to address climate change we have seen in the United States. The bill seeks to reduce economy-wide carbon emissions by 50% and ensure that 80% of power from the U.S. power grid comes from emission-free sources by 2030.

I am writing as a student at the University of Montana and chairman of the Board of Directors for the Montana Public Interest Research Group (MontPIRG). We are a student-led, non-partisan, nonprofit organization at the University of Montana and Montana State University. We are dedicated to working on conservation and promoting renewable energy. As young students, we recognize that we must tackle climate change right now, as we will have to face the devastating consequences of climate change for the rest of our lives. To help spread the word about the budget reconciliation bill, we will be holding a “Climate Can’t Wait” rally on Monday, Oct. 4. This rally will take place at the University of Montana’s grizzly statue starting at 10 a.m. Come join us and tell and tell your Senators that the climate can’t wait!