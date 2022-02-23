 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Climate change a top priority

Are you one of the 92% of Montanans surveyed who are “concerned about more frequent and severe wildfires?” Or one of the “75% of Rocky Mountain voters for which water/wildlife/public lands issues are important or very important when considering who to vote for?” It was no surprise for me to read those high numbers in Rob Chaney’s article on Feb. 17, in his article titled: "Survey: Western voters expect leaders to care about conservation, climate."

Turn your concern into action. Here’s a link where you can email Sen. Jon Tester and let him know that climate change is a top priority: cclusa.org/senate.

Laurel Eastman,

Bigfork

