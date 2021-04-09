Letter to the editor: Climate change is most critical issue

Dear Montanans:

Our state legislators are entertaining a number of bills favoring the Colstrip power company, using coal to create electricity. There are many reasons to oppose these bills, especially since they subvert renewable energy. There is, however, a single reason we must not support them: climate change.

Everything we do must consider the most critical issue we’ll ever face, and one necessity is abandoning our reliance on gas and oil and coal. Of these fossil fuels, coal is the biggest contributor to the atmospheric increase of CO2, which is causing many planetary problems, including phenomenal storms, floods, fires and extinctions.

I beg you to educate yourself and elect only lawmakers who understand and lead with science and recognition of long-term consequences. We must not bestow a ruined planet on the children.

Christine Sheff,

Missoula

