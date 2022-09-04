Letter to the editor: Climate change is not a partisan issue

What a contrast: the shallow, politically-motivated contempt of Senator Daines for the “climate crazies” and the honest, serious, non-political lament of George Ochenski: “When the planet’s major rivers run dry, life as we know it ends”!

The unwillingness of the Republicans to take it seriously is as unscrupulous as Bolsonaro cutting down the Amazonian rain forest or Putin burning off his excess natural gas a short distance from the north pole, in an Arctic which is warming up four times quicker than the rest of the planet!