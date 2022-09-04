 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Climate change is not a partisan issue

What a contrast: the shallow, politically-motivated contempt of Senator Daines for the “climate crazies” and the honest, serious, non-political lament of George Ochenski: “When the planet’s major rivers run dry, life as we know it ends”!

In no other country (I've read) is climate change a partisan issue.

The unwillingness of the Republicans to take it seriously is as unscrupulous as Bolsonaro cutting down the Amazonian rain forest or Putin burning off his excess natural gas a short distance from the north pole, in an Arctic which is warming up four times quicker than the rest of the planet!

George Jamieson,

Missoula

