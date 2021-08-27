Letter to the editor: Climate change requires actions

There is something each of us can do beginning today to affect the rate of climate change. It does not require waiting for legislation to increase vehicle mileage standards. It does not require a system of carbon pricing. Nor does it call for Gianforte's "innovations." These are all positive but still in the distant future.

Gas-powered vehicles are the biggest source of greenhouse gases in the U.S. Vehicles get the best fuel economy when traveling 55-65 miles per hour. At higher speeds, fuel efficiency drops rapidly. We need to drive slower! By driving at optimal speeds, we can, individually, help decrease greenhouse emissions and increase fuel efficiency.

Climate change requires actions at national, state, and individual levels. We can't just wait for governmental legislation and we can't expect to continue our current lifestyles. Driving slower may seem like a burden or sacrifice, but is is small compared to the threat of your house burning or being flooded because of extreme weather.

Let us drive slower on the highway and contact our representatives requesting speed limits be lowered.

Jo Ann Kidder

Missoula

