Letter to the editor: Clown car

The GOP clown car keeps rattling along. After their historic failure to elect their own guy as Speaker of the House until the 15th ballot, the chaos from the right shows no sign of abating at all over the next two years.

Their first bill was to defund the police! Not the cops on the street who protect us all, but the IRS police who make sure the wealthiest 1% of Americans (who are the GOP donor class) pay their fair share of taxes! As far as policy or a party platform go, this is all the Republican House will accomplish for The People. And the MAGA base will cheer heartily as the new rules allow the mega-rich to evade their responsibilities while reducing government services for us, the 99%, while taking money from Our pockets.

Ironically, or hypocritically, they also plan to weaken our intelligence organizations and the military.

Now behold! The Republican Select Sub-Committee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. Where was this during the Trump infestation? This will be run by Republican politicians under investigation for their own criminal involvement with the attempted coup!

Self serving. Unqualified. Uninterested in governing. It’s the Republicans! Beep beep!

Jerry O'Malley,

Missoula