Letter to the editor: Clown show

“Send in the clowns” is a theater reference meaning "if the show isn't going well, let's send in the clowns"; in other words, "let's do the jokes." It’s not surprising to read that the clown show that is the Republican Party “Freedom Caucus” has opened a franchise in Montana (Missoulian, Jan. 21).

The joke is of course that it has nothing to do with freedom. They have indicated that they would limit the freedom to vote and the right to sell your property, and they would reduce the judicial protection of our freedoms by making judges more political. They seem to prioritize the “freedom” to discriminate against people who are different from them, but we know they believe that freedom doesn’t always include a right to personal privacy.

But the funniest thing is the fact that “not all members wish to be identified.” It's actually pretty appalling that some representatives don’t want their constituents to know what they are doing, joining this clown caucus. On the other hand, the fact that they are so ashamed of what they are doing is encouraging. These days, radicalized Republicans don’t usually seem to feel much shame about their extremist, bullying behavior.

Jonathan Haber,

Missoula