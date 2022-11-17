Letter to the editor: Collective kindness

I was in Missoula for doctor appointments when I noticed the air pressure in one tire was very low. The gentleman at Firestone told me he could not fit me in, even to air up my tire. I stopped at the Jiffy Lube on Reserve, where two kind men aired up my tire and discovered a screw in the tire. They would not take any money for their help. I ended up going to Les Schwab on West Broadway, where Tess fit me into their schedule within a few minutes to repair the tire. They did not charge me! I am extremely grateful to Tess and Les Schwab Tire Center for fitting me in and repairing my tire today, and to the two employees at the Jiffy Lube for taking the time to air up my tire and figure out what the problem was. You all helped a mobility impaired woman feel safer driving back over the pass to Great Falls through ice, snow, and our normal winter weather! Your collective kindness is much appreciated!