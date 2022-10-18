Letter to the editor: Colleen Hinds will represent with courage, care

As Grace Lee Boggs so aptly stated, “We urgently need to bring to our communities the limitless capacity to love, serve, and create for and with each other.” Without love, community becomes a hollow shell subject to the turbulent fires of fear and hate that destroy. Without service to others, a sense of caring for our neighbors, community devolves into a competition of scarcity and limitation. Without the capacity to create for and with each other, a sense of interconnectivity and codependence, community degrades to dystopia.
When reflecting on the candidates running for HD13 we need to ask ourselves who embodies the spirit of community? Who has a record of selfless service for others? Who has made a career of helping others? What candidate will represent with courage, care, and heart?
When considering community, Colleen Hinds is the only candidate who has lived and served our community for 50 years with the capacity and spirit of giving and kindness.
Hannah Hernandez,
Heron