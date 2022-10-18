Letter to the editor: Colleen Hinds will represent with courage, care

As Grace Lee Boggs so aptly stated, “We urgently need to bring to our communities the limitless capacity to love, serve, and create for and with each other.” Without love, community becomes a hollow shell subject to the turbulent fires of fear and hate that destroy. Without service to others, a sense of caring for our neighbors, community devolves into a competition of scarcity and limitation. Without the capacity to create for and with each other, a sense of interconnectivity and codependence, community degrades to dystopia.