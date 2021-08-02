Letter to the editor: Column addressed major conundrum
Regarding Tucker Carlson in Livingston (July 26 Missoulian), my response:
I wonder if a person who spent 1+ years following Centers for Disease Control recommendations and received a COVID vaccination really cares if…
At first I thought the picture on the front page of Monday morning’s Missoulian was of Sunday’s celebration in honor of K.D. Dickinson being r…
Kendall Cotton's instructions for new Montanans (column, July 19) infer that hunting is how poor people eat. Funny. Between licenses, gas, gun…
Between relentless heat and smoke-filled skies, Montana (or fill in your own Western state) feels like the Underworld, a punishment for the si…
Below is part of a verse I wrote after debating politics with right-leaning family members recently in the southeastern Montana county where I…
A large portion of the Earth’s population will soon recognize, if they haven’t already done so, that humanity is faced with a stark choice: ev…
There has never been a better opportunity to influence federal climate legislation than today. After over a decade of congressional inaction, …
How long are we going to put up with the incoherent pronouncements of the current president of the United States? It is obvious to everyone, i…
Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, is one fine person to watch. She is presently being asked to speak at many events a…