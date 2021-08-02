 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Column addressed major conundrum
Thank you, David Darby, for your clear, fact-based guest column in Sunday’s Missoulian. You addressed a major political conundrum facing our state and country. I hope some folks in the state's conservative party will read and agree with your position.

Jay Gore,

Missoula

