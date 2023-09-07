Kendall Cotton's Aug. 29 column is more misleading than usual. Opposition to charter schools in Montana, he says, is all based on the lies of the education establishment. Their stated intent of the proposed new schools is merely to provide the best opportunities for children. This is arguable.

Their website Community Choice Charter Schools for Montana sheds a different light on the true motivations of its promoters. Here they are in their own words: "Schools do not exist to provide iron-clad jobs for teachers, billions of dollars in dues for teachers' unions, monopolies for educational bureaucracies, a guaranteed market for teachers' college degrees, or a captive audience for indoctrinators."

Our public schools are governed by democratically elected boards. Cotton and his cohorts want to make an end-run around these chosen leaders. This is the Republican Party, hard at work to disable democracy and revamp public education to promote their authoritarian agenda.

Bill Ferguson,

Missoula