Jim Peterson (Guest view July 16) seems to have missed my point regarding Endangered Species Act requirements for national forest planning. I support overturning a specific court ruling, but not eliminating the important requirement to reinitiate interagency consultation on forest plans based on new information (such as when new species are listed).

While he mostly uses this as an opportunity to attack the Equal Access to Justice Act and “serial litigators and the anti-forestry mobs they represent,” I will just correct the one claim he makes that is actually related to what I said. He states that consultation on forest plans “adds unnecessary years to a forest planning process,” and suggests that this is a reason why many plans are outdated. In fact, formal consultation must be completed within 135 days of initiation unless extended by mutual agreement of the agencies.