Letter to the editor: Commemorate Constitution Day by re-reading text

Constitution Day is Friday, Sept. 17, the date in 1787 when delegates to the Constitutional Convention signed our founding document. The Constitution spells out the structure of our government and describes how we share power. Friday would be a good day to re-read it.

I did. I found Article I fascinating because it describes how our country originally determined the number of representatives from each state. The number was based on the population of “free Persons,” but there were two exceptions: “Indians not taxed” were not counted, and each slave was counted as three-fifths of a person!

It seems Native Americans mattered only if they could be taxed. And slaves, while unable to vote, were used to increase the influence of their owners in Congress. Obviously, the Constitution was not yet perfect in providing liberty and justice for all.

That’s why my favorite part of the Constitution is Article V, which describes the amendment process. It took only four years for our new country to add the first 10 amendments, the Bill of Rights. We’ll honor those on Dec. 15.

In the meantime, I’ll fly the flag proudly on Sept. 17 to honor the Constitution. I hope you’ll join me.