Letter to the editor: Comments not Christian

State Sen. Theresa Manzella of Ravalli County was extensively quoted in a recent article regarding pastor and part-time Realtor Brandon Huber's lawsuit against the Missoula Organization of Realtors. I found her comments made at the church meeting to be anything but "Christian."
She and others who share these views are partly why young people are turning away in droves from religion. Christianity is supposed to be about "love," but her comments were hateful. She said members of the LGBTQ community "like to play the protected class card," because gay couples are afraid to walk down the street holding hands for fear of potential violence against them. And then she said, "I think those are normal consequences associated with the choices they made." That's condoning violence, pure and simple, besides the fact that being gay is not a choice.
She also claimed that the LGBTQ community is trying to "recruit young people." If reaching out to support terrified rural LGBTQ youth is "recruiting" I say, "recruit away." This is simply hate and fear hiding behind Christian "faith." It's tragic that these anti-LGBTQ sentiments are apparently widely accepted in Montana's rural communities. What would Jesus say?
Ronda Schiess,
Missoula