Letter to the editor: Comments not Christian

She and others who share these views are partly why young people are turning away in droves from religion. Christianity is supposed to be about "love," but her comments were hateful. She said members of the LGBTQ community "like to play the protected class card," because gay couples are afraid to walk down the street holding hands for fear of potential violence against them. And then she said, "I think those are normal consequences associated with the choices they made." That's condoning violence, pure and simple, besides the fact that being gay is not a choice.