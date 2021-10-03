Letter to the editor: Commission lacks morality and ethics

After what was witnessed on Aug. 20 at the Wildlife Commission meeting, I have to say it was nothing less than an assault on our wildlife. I had higher expectations for the commission.

The commission gave the Republican majority in the legislature everything on their wish list.

I’m disgusted with the state of Montana. They don’t deserve, or are capable of, the management of wolves. Along with thousands of others who commented from around the country, including many Indigenous tribes, we will hold the commission and the state accountable for their actions. Even with the overwhelming comments presented to the commission to look at the science, instead, they played politics and catered to a small minority of special interests.

Because of their actions, it's inevitable that wolf management will be taken away from the State and put back in the hands of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The fact that this commission disregarded the science and the majority of people’s comments clearly demonstrated self-interest and greed.

As a lifelong hunter, I look at this “new wolf management plan,” as a slap in the face. It is nothing more than a slaughter. It is an insult on sound science-based biology and management. Talk about morality and ethics. The commission lacks both.