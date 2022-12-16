Letter to the editor: Commissioners predictable response

Evidently, the Missoula County commissioners are taking some heat related to the outrageous property taxes. About time. Their response was sooooo predictable. The dog ate my homework. We wouldn’t have such high taxes if we just had more taxes (sales tax). How funny is that? And it is not my fault — it is the state’s fault. If you need some help reducing property taxes, give me a call. I can help you and the first thing I would recommend is to tie your wage to your performance and to cut your benefits. How about turning over this stone — cut some spending. This was not mentioned once in your joke reply. And no, as a community minded member, I would not have supported another tax levy. Some morons already tried that with a gas tax and streets are still terrible. Where did that money go? If you want to skate, pay for it yourself. If you want to ride a bus, pay for it yourself.