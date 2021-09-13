Letter to the editor: Commitment for common good?

Re: Proposed zoning for Missoulian property.

“The proposed zoning allows for high density residential development which could help to meet the challenge of changing conditions in Missoula related to the housing crisis” (a quote from a city planner in the Sept. 9 Missoulian) — leaves me with important questions.

Missoula’s current land practices would offer this housing opportunity for wealthy citizens, who have the most options for housing. But it’s Missoula’s moderate-income citizens who are priced out of housing here. The new owners of the Missoulian property will have a great opportunity for more wealth.

Will these new owners have a commitment for the common good, to provide housing for ordinary citizens who can’t find a place to live in Missoula, where moderately-priced houses on Fourth Street East, as well as all over town, have disappeared? Missoula’s future is at stake.

Claudia Brown,

Missoula

