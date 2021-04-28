Letter to the editor: Communicating with legislators

Thanks to all the journalists and organizations that helped me understand the bills of the 2021 legislative session and become a more involved citizen.

The televised Montana Public Affairs Network showed brave citizens who testified at hearings and superhero legislators in action as they presented the harm or benefit of bills. It has been heavy on the harm this year.

I learned about some bills through Missoulian articles and citizen letters. The Montana Free Press sent daily email reports and a handy bill tracker. The Montana Federation of Public Employees and the Montana Environmental Education Center kept me updated on who to contact on bills of special interest to me and offered encouragement. The state's website, leg.mt.gov, has links to message the legislators, committees and the governor. I called the capital switchboard at 444-4800 and the operator graciously took my message and delivered it. It was easy. Sometimes the legislators even sent a card or email back!

There is still a little time to communicate with the legislators and the governor. If nothing else, to thank them for their work as they risked getting COVID-19 to serve us. Memorize this number 444-4800 and call. Thank you.

G. Hoppe,

Missoula

