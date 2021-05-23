Letter to the editor: Community working toward public ownership of Marshall Mountain

Marshall Mountain is a beloved community recreation site for Missoula, and has long served as a center for youth programming, mountain bike and running events, and close-to-town skiing. Its serene setting and existing infrastructure make it ideal for these activities and more, including parties, fundraisers and retreats.

A private buyer is now under contract to purchase the lower half of the mountain with plans to make the base area a private residence, which would significantly reduce the potential for public access and programming.

For several years, community groups and local governments have worked to put the lower half of Marshall into public ownership and develop it as a cohesive recreation site. There is currently a viable alternative offer that would result in full public access. This option would also include an expansion of the trails network, full skiing access, and provide a permanent venue for events and youth programming.

Due to its unique location and amenities, there is simply no replacement for the years-long dream of a public Marshall Mountain — even with some access provided under private ownership, the nature of which is unclear, the very reasonable need for a family’s privacy isn’t compatible with the full potential of Marshall to be a vibrant and vital center for the Missoula community.