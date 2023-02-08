I wanted to respond to Fred J. Stout’s letter (Missoulian Feb. 3) on finding a compromise on abortion. While I’m certain he is well intentioned, what he is suggesting is not compromise; it’s acquiescence. The nation had a compromise. It was Roe. Polling consistently shows that a majority of Americans supported and still support a Roe-like compromise. Montana seems to reflect this national attitude as evidenced by the recent failure of LR-131 and existing protections offered by the Montana Constitution.

It should be made clear that it was a dedicated minority unhappy with that original compromise responsible for repealing Roe and creating our current mess. A minority on the record for supporting complete state and national bans. Mr. Stout’s suggestion puts the onus for compromise on the wrong party. Roe was not perfect, but it attempted to strike a balance between the autonomy of the mother and the autonomy of the fetus. The majority, nationally and in state, generally accepts this balance.

While advocating for abortion alternatives is certainly worthy, it is not advocating for compromise. Compromise would be trying to strike a better balance between the autonomy of the mother and the autonomy of the fetus and enshrining that into state law.

Joseph Taylor,

Frenchtown