Letter to the editor: Concentrate on human-powered hiking and biking trails

The city of Missoula has a survey for potential uses of Marshall Mountain. In that survey, it appears as if the sky is the limit for the possibilities of Marshall. As someone who grew up skiing at Marshall, who is the director of the Missoula Freestyle Ski Team, and has been a frequent volunteer that helped build the mountain bike trails on Marshall, I was blindsided by some of the options on the survey.

The lift at Marshall has not run since the early 2000s and is in no shape to be operated. The reason that Marshall shut down was because of a lack of snow. Without a new lift and a new snow-making system, both of which are exorbitantly expensive, Marshall will not be a ski area again.

Marshall is an excellent mountain biking venue, a close backcountry ski spot, and hiking area. Let’s concentrate on what is important and attainable here. MTB Missoula has been an incredible land steward at Marshall as well as the whole Missoula valley. They build and maintain all the new trails as well as your favorites around the valley. Let’s concentrate on building and maintaining human-powered hiking and biking trails.

Donovan Power,

Missoula

