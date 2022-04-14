Letter to the editor: Concerns about rezoning proposal

I’m a resident of Grant Creek. I understand the need for housing in Missoula, especially affordable housing and housing for homeownership. Ken Ault’s most recent rezoning proposal for his market-rate rentals in Grant Creek doesn’t address either one of these issues.

This rezone will nearly double the population of Grant Creek and with only one way out, I worry about fire evacuation for the residents up the creek. The increase in traffic congestion with no public transportation option will increase accidents on Grant Creek Road and pollute Grant Creek as vehicles idle at the light. This is especially true during ski and tourist season and with the new Bluebird Trail, there will be even more traffic congestion.

The Friends of Grant Creek (FOGC) tried to negotiate with Mr. Ault to ensure this development is in line with the current look and feel of the neighborhood. I live next door and I'm concerned about Mr. Ault's intent to build 4-story buildings instead of the 3-stories he’s already built. The FOGC suggested he build his 4-story complex against the hill so they don’t tower over our condos, but he refused. In my opinion, Mr. Ault doesn't care about being a good neighbor.

Erin Nuzzo,

Missoula

