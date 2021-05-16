Letter to the editor: Concerns with 'smart meters'

NorthWestern Energy published promotional materials last week about their smart meter upgrade project. Projects like these have resulted in countless assaults on people’s civil liberties across the nation. I would like to voice a few of my concerns regarding their plan to install smart meters.

To begin, NorthWestern Energy alerted customers that they will be conducting smart meter installations on people’s homes without a published opt-out option, without homeowner permission and when no one is home.

They are doing this despite the passage of 2019 House Bill 267, which directs the Public Service Commission to determine whether NorthWestern Energy must develop opt-out programs for customers that do not want the new meters. The PSC has not finished their determination, but this did not deter NorthWestern Energy from deeming their plan as mandatory and they have already begun installations in Missoula. Their impatience is a careless assault on our civil liberties.