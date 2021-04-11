Letter to the editor: Confront ideas in public forums

In a letter to the editor (April 8), Jeff Hunter claims that if an opinion is declared a “conspiracy theory,” it should be barred from the public forum to protect “public safety.”

The phrase “conspiracy theory” is designed to discredit ideas, not open discourse. It works the same as “wrongthink,” a label that associates ideas with immediate derision and demands uncritical dismissal. To even consider honest examination of that labeled idea will get you labeled insane and dangerous. The label encourages unthinking acquiescence to social authority while lauding anti-rationality as good sense!

The best way to deal with ideas is to confront them honestly in public forums. Only in open and honest discourse can the truth burn away falsehoods and spotlight virtues for the public. When you censor the expression of ideas without discussion, you only force ideas underground, where they fester into new, often reality-divorced, forms. When those ideas re-emerge, the public will have no frame of reference to consider them, rendering most people blind to good ideas and helpless against evil ones.