Letter to the editor: Confront inequities

Your recent guest column about the necessity of workers’ rights vs corporate profiteering as we take the necessary steps toward a clean energy future here in Montana was much appreciated ("Look out for the workers," Missoulian, Feb. 3).

The various crises with which we’re confronted (climate, our broken health care system, the ever-growing number of unhoused folks, etc.) can only be approached by confronting head-on the inequities built into a capitalist system. Thank you, Democratic Socialists of America here in Montana and in chapters throughout the U.S., for telling it like it is.

I’m proud to be a member, and proud to subscribe to a newspaper that publishes editorials that tell it like it is.

Carol Wald

Missoula

