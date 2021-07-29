Letter to the editor: Confrontation was sad to watch

Regarding Tucker Carlson in Livingston (July 26 Missoulian), my response:
When you approach someone in a public place, stand about 3 inches away, and call him "the worst human being on the face of the earth" just because you don't like his opinions, could you actually be describing yourself?
I could say it was either hypocritical or just sad to watch. This would be my response no matter who said this to who. The ones I respected were Tucker Carlson and the shop spokesperson for their calm, dignified response/demeanor.
Next time step back, take a breath and think before you talk to someone this way. When I saw this, my immediate thought was: Actually, the worst people on the face of the earth are those who are shooting innocent children in the cities.
Michael Doty,
Missoula