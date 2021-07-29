Letter to the editor: Confrontation was sad to watch

Regarding Tucker Carlson in Livingston (July 26 Missoulian), my response:

When you approach someone in a public place, stand about 3 inches away, and call him "the worst human being on the face of the earth" just because you don't like his opinions, could you actually be describing yourself?

I could say it was either hypocritical or just sad to watch. This would be my response no matter who said this to who. The ones I respected were Tucker Carlson and the shop spokesperson for their calm, dignified response/demeanor.

Next time step back, take a breath and think before you talk to someone this way. When I saw this, my immediate thought was: Actually, the worst people on the face of the earth are those who are shooting innocent children in the cities.

Michael Doty,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 5 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0