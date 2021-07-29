 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Confrontation was sad to watch
0 Comments

Letter to the editor: Confrontation was sad to watch

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Regarding Tucker Carlson in Livingston (July 26 Missoulian), my response:

When you approach someone in a public place, stand about 3 inches away, and call him "the worst human being on the face of the earth" just because you don't like his opinions, could you actually be describing yourself?

I could say it was either hypocritical or just sad to watch. This would be my response no matter who said this to who. The ones I respected were Tucker Carlson and the shop spokesperson for their calm, dignified response/demeanor.

Next time step back, take a breath and think before you talk to someone this way. When I saw this, my immediate thought was: Actually, the worst people on the face of the earth are those who are shooting innocent children in the cities.

Michael Doty,

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
5
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News