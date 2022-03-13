Letter to the editor: Congrats to LSH Speech and Debate

Congratulations to the Loyola Sacred Heart Speech and Debate team on winning the State Class B title this past January. This noteworthy accomplishment was the product of countless hours of hard work and dedication by the 17 team members and coach Paul Stergios. The title was first for Loyola in 3 years and marks the 40th consecutive year that the team has placed top 2 at state. That’s right. Loyola has placed 1st (37 times) or 2nd every year since 1983. Members of that 1983 team are currently in their mid to late 50s and make great contributions in the communities where they live. The skills acquired from participation are both valuable and lifelong! Way to go Loyola!