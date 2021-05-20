Letter to the editor: Congratulations to Google doodler

Congratulations, Athena Starin! You deserve everything you achieve because you worked smart and hard. You also appear to be creative like others in your family. I will review the Google website to see your DoOdLe!

And congratulations to your entire family, your teachers (mom!) and your fellow students for helping to create the loving and attentive environment to grow in every way possible.

I had a student friend in college at the University of Montana, and she had dyslexia. It didn’t stop her. She (a very intelligent young lady like you) still took the time read her books and complete her art. She was fantastic and graduated with an A average.

You are the best. I know that you are because I taught art with your mom.

Keep on keepin’ on, Athena.

Jeffrey Brown,

Missoula

