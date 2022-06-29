 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Congress needs to return to true statesmanship

As a classmate, and fellow graduate of the UM Air Force Reserve Officer  Training Program, I was pleased to read Don Lornager's article (Missoulian June 27) on the future of our country. In addition to his reference to ashamed and fearful, I would add angered. If you compare Hitler's rise to power with Trump's four-year game plan you will see many of the same ploys, such as disruption of the branches of government, freedom of the press, control of the military and restricting the right to vote. Our democracy MUST not allow this to happen. Congress needs to return to true statesmanship. Major General Don Loranger, I salute and thank you.

Kenneth A. Willett, Major USAF (retired),

Missoula

