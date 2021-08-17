Letter to the editor: Congress never authorized war

Learning of the tragic developments in Afghanistan following President Biden’s decision to withdraw troops, I am once again reminded that the American people did not agree to wage this war.

Congress never authorized nor even debated the action: it was entered upon utilizing an Authorization to Use Military Force (AUMF), which is wielded by the president alone, in this case George W Bush. On Sept. 18, 2001, Congress voted to “authorize the use of United States Armed Forces against those responsible for the recent attacks launched against the United States,” something entirely distinct from a 20-year war.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer is to be commended for his commitment to bring a vote on repealing the 2002 Iraq AUMF to the Senate floor. Congress must also repeal the 2001 AUMF and do the heavy lifting of delineating a more effective road to democracy for these ill-treated countries. This would necessarily include appropriating greater diplomatic resources through the State Department.

Patricia Hogan,

Missoula

