 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Congress never authorized war
0 Comments

Letter to the editor: Congress never authorized war

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Learning of the tragic developments in Afghanistan following President Biden’s decision to withdraw troops, I am once again reminded that the American people did not agree to wage this war.

Congress never authorized nor even debated the action: it was entered upon utilizing an Authorization to Use Military Force (AUMF), which is wielded by the president alone, in this case George W Bush. On Sept. 18, 2001, Congress voted to “authorize the use of United States Armed Forces against those responsible for the recent attacks launched against the United States,” something entirely distinct from a 20-year war.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer is to be commended for his commitment to bring a vote on repealing the 2002 Iraq AUMF to the Senate floor. Congress must also repeal the 2001 AUMF and do the heavy lifting of delineating a more effective road to democracy for these ill-treated countries. This would necessarily include appropriating greater diplomatic resources through the State Department.

Patricia Hogan,

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News