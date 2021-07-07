Letter to the editor: Conservatism that resonates

I very much appreciated Kendall Cotton's Independence Day column. As a liberal of the old school (reaching back to John Locke and John Stuart Mill), I always welcome thoughtful conservative reflections.
Cotton is right on target when he speaks of the now nearly universal tendency of both right and left to demonize absolutely everything the other side says or does. Maybe we can make that kind of deeply polarized politics work, but how well would we say it's working right now?
By contrast, when intellectually honest conservatives like Cotton can play in a key that resonates with the best of the liberal tradition, it lays a foundation for pragmatic, problem-solving democratic politics.
Daniel Kemmis,
Missoula