 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Conservatism that resonates
0 Comments

Letter to the editor: Conservatism that resonates

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I very much appreciated Kendall Cotton's Independence Day column. As a liberal of the old school (reaching back to John Locke and John Stuart Mill), I always welcome thoughtful conservative reflections.

Cotton is right on target when he speaks of the now nearly universal tendency of both right and left to demonize absolutely everything the other side says or does. Maybe we can make that kind of deeply polarized politics work, but how well would we say it's working right now?

By contrast, when intellectually honest conservatives like Cotton can play in a key that resonates with the best of the liberal tradition, it lays a foundation for pragmatic, problem-solving democratic politics.

Daniel Kemmis,

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News