Letter to the editor: Conservative conservation

I was alarmed when I learned that our new governor Greg Gianforte shot and killed a collared wolf last month outside Yellowstone Park on the Sinclair Ranch. The Sinclair Group is a very conservative enterprise and was a huge Trump/Gianforte supporter in the last election. The big, bad wolf in question was caught in a trap that Gianforte himself had set earlier and our state leader was kind enough to put it out of its misery. He must have employed superior stealth and deception in order to sneak up on the incapacitated Canis lupus to deliver the death shot.

Problem is our esteemed governor didn’t participate in the required training for such an endeavor and fortunately escaped a potential $500.00 fine with a warning letter from the FWP, a department he supervises. I remember Greg participating in a prairie dog hunt in Central Montana some years back with Sen. Daines (spotter) and Trump brother Don Jr. (shooter). A good time was had by all and those pesky prairie critters won’t be bothering ranchers anymore as a result of their intervention.