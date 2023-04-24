The Montana House Majority leader is correct when she suggested that the Republican-led governance of our great state — once the last best place —cannot be shamed by Rep. Zooey Zephyr’s concern for the potential suffering resulting from the distinctly LGBTQ-phobic and anti-women’s health rights legislation upon which this majority seems to insist. A majority without reasonable checks upon it is incapable of recognizing shame — such a majority is beyond such petty concerns. The leader is incorrect though when she says “we are better than that” — whatever the “that” actually is. The majority’s hubris makes it blind to its own faults and glaring prejudices — and the seeds of its own dissolution are being sown. This radically conservative majority will be the instrument of its own demise. And Montana will be a better — if not the last best — place again.