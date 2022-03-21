 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Conservatives can go to Idaho

I read with interest the article about realtors in Idaho offering Sandpoint as a “safe haven” for conservatives “fleeing liberals in blue states.” Good for them! I vote all conservatives who are frightened by conversations that circle around the themes of “common good” and “a united states” move to Idaho. (No one ever said unity means uniformity by the way.) They can rename the state “La-La Land.” I would further encourage this new state to allow no government of any kind: no taxes, no elected officials, no police or fire departments, no public health, no libraries or public schools, no road maintenance or courts. If the good citizens want these things, they can pay for them privately or do without. Then, let said conservatives breathe a sigh of relief that they are “safe” and have at it. I’m sure “Lord of the Flies” would never happen in a place where the folks are finally “doing it right.” Good luck, Idaho!

Valerie Hess,

Lolo

