Letter to the editor: Consider car-friendly solutions

Reading in the Nov. 18 Missoulian that a grant for a “study” to investigate traffic problems on Brooks Street floored me. The idea they’re studying is creating a central bus lane on Brooks, thus reducing the number of lanes cars have to use on Brooks.

Remember the Broadway Diet? That also started out as a study, if I recall correctly, and now we’re stuck with it. This study attempts to force drivers to take the bus by making the most direct street through Missoula as car-unfriendly as possible. Missoulians love their cars, and cars allow them to run errands, shop businesses, and pick up lunch on workdays. The bus can’t duplicate that.

The only way this “option” will solve traffic problems is that some drivers will find other, less-convenient routes, turning some now-quiet street into a thoroughfare. That’s what happened to Mount/14th when they closed South Avenue as the main east/west thoroughfare. People living there have trouble getting in and out of their driveways now.

The city needs to consider car-friendly solutions too, and stop focusing only on alternative transportation. That attitude is counterproductive and just plain wrong.

Kate Kronen,

Missoula

