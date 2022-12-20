Letter to the editor: Consider city/county consolidation

Now that the city and county taxes have recently been raised double percentages, the new mayor and the commissioners seem awfully concerned about our property tax burden. Nothing a new tax can’t resolve they assure us. Their concerns wouldn’t ring so hollow if one of them would say something like “because of inflation, possible recession, the rising cost of living in Missoula and housing prices; perhaps now is not the best time to add bonds to build ice rinks, buy the Federal building, purchase Marshall Ski Area; maybe we should look at ways to decrease expenditures, possibly even cutting back on parks and recreation spending for awhile”.