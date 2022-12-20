 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Missoulian is partnering with Local Bounti who are sponsoring 625 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Letter to the editor: Consider city/county consolidation

  • 0

Now that the city and county taxes have recently been raised double percentages, the new mayor and the commissioners seem awfully concerned about our property tax burden. Nothing a new tax can’t resolve they assure us. Their concerns wouldn’t ring so hollow if one of them would say something like “because of inflation, possible recession, the rising cost of living in Missoula and housing prices; perhaps now is not the best time to add bonds to build ice rinks, buy the Federal building, purchase Marshall Ski Area; maybe we should look at ways to decrease expenditures, possibly even cutting back on parks and recreation spending for awhile”.

A potential way to decrease local government costs is to consider city/county consolidation. With unrelenting growth blurring infrastructure and zoning, Missoula seems prime for this idea.

There are pros and cons to consolidation, but possible benefits include less duplication of services (jointly provided services), more efficient permitting (less red tape), fewer officials (county governing with city managers) and reduced jurisdictional confusion. This could lead to decreased operational costs. If you communicate with your commissioners or your council representative it might be worth getting their reaction to consolidation.

People are also reading…

Dudley Improta,

Missoula

 

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News